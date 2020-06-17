I have not decamped to PDP — Obaseki

Following his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said he is yet to move to a new platform to seek re-election. Although, it has been rumoured that the Edo State governor is on his way to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after paying a visit to some PDP governors in the South south region of the country.

Obaseki, who had been in loggerhead with his predecessor, Adam Oshiomhole, was last week disqualified from the APC gubernatorial primary. He said his focus at the moment is to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Court of Appeal upholds Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC chairman Obaseki, Shaibu dump APC, set to join PDP It could be recalled that APC disqualified Obaseki from contesting in the party’s primary election ahead of the 2020 governorship poll. His disqualification was over alleged discrepancies in his credentials.

The governor, who took to his twitter handle @GovernorObaseki to announce his exit from the party, reiterated his commitment to continue to battle for the interest of the people of Edo State.

“I have officially resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress (@OfficialAPCNg) after meeting with the CoS to @MBuhari. “We shall continue the battle to protect the interest of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state.

“I have not moved to a new platform yet to seek re-election. “My focus now is to control the spread of the coronavirus (#COVID-19) pandemic, which is ravaging our country and threatening our healthcare system. Stay safe” he ended. Recall that Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between the duo has polarised the party in the State. The faction loyal to Oshiomhole had endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party. Obaseki asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary but the party did not act on his request.

Oshiomhole’s suspension stands Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole as the national chairman of APC.

The judgement came on the same day Obaseki resigned from APC. A three member panel of justices led by Justice Eunice Onyemenam held that Oshiomhole’s appeal challenging his suspension was unmeritorious.

