FMDQ Exchange to parley stakeholders on currency exchange volatility

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) is set to host a live webinar for stakeholders of the Nigerian financial market to discuss ‘Combating Currency Exchange Volatility through Risk Management Tools.’

The webinar, which is scheduled to hold via Zoom Cloud Meetings today from 12:00 noon will provide an opportunity for market participants, including Nigerian corporates, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), foreign direct investors (FDIs) and other investors, to improve their knowledge of derivatives products, demystify the concept of hedging their FX exposures in the Nigerian financial market.

It will also enable them to better understand the application of the OTC FX Futures product as a crucial risk management tool in achieving this.

It stated: “Managing risks and the volatilities presented by the current crisis cannot be over-emphasised as they are a critical measure for business continuity at such a time as now and beyond, and businesses/individuals with interests across global markets must acknowledge, anticipate, and effectively manage these risks to enhance efficient financial planning and operations.

