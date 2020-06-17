The Imo State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 yesterday announced the shutdown of the state House of Assembly complex following a COVID-19 scare.

The committee also announced the death of a woman who died of COVID-19 after she was delivered of twins whose sample results came back negative.

Addressing journalists during the committee’s weekly media briefing in Owerri, the Chairman of the task force, Prof. Maurice Iwu, said the assembly complex would be shut for two weeks for fumigation and to enable other lawmakers and their aides to self-isolate.

Iwu added that the lawmaker and his wife had already been isolated.

He also disclosed samples of the entire members of the House of Assembly, their aides and the members of staff have been taken and results being awaited.

According to him, the state conducted an enhanced screening on 760 samples and 135 returned positive with 92 active cases, adding that 43 patients have been discharged.

He stated that the pandemic had not only become a health emergency but a social emergency and disharmony in the state.

