The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Tuesday that his party will go to court to challenge Governor Godwin Obaseki’s certificates if he is fielded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September governorship election in Edo State.

Governor Obaseki formally resigned from the APC Tuesday morning from the APC, the platform he became governor of the state in 2016.

He is believed to be heading to the PDP, where he is likely to contest the gubernatorial election.

Oshiomhole who spoke at the Court of Appeal premises said the party will take Obaseki to court over the alleged discrepancies in academic qualifications if the opposition party in the state presents him as its governorship candidate.

“Fortunate enough, it was the PDP that exposed him in 2016. PDP filed a case at the Federal High Court, amplifying every forgery segments in his certificate. APC just managed to escape that because PDP filed out of time and the case was struck out,” Oshiomhole told reporters.

The APC stated further: “Now, the case has life so when they field him, we will be at the court to adopt what PDP filed before the court against him with additional evidence we now have against him. So, we can’t wait to have PDP field him as their candidate.”

Oshiomhole noted that soon, the boys will be separated from the men.

“So far, we are good, we will soon separate the boys from the men. He has had a good day abusing, saying half truth against me, that’s fine.”

According to him, Obaseki has that democratic right to leave or join any party of his choice.

“It is his right to leave APC, there is no compulsory membership of a party. A political party is a voluntary association, if you want to stay, you stay, if you want to leave, you leave. He has exercised that democratic right. However, from my point of view, it is a good radiance to bad rubbish,” he remarked

He explained that the issue of his disqualification from contesting under the APC is about his certificate.

“When you forged a certificate like you saw in the case of Bayelsa state, where we won an election, and on account of irregularities on the certificate of our candidate, we lost out at the Supreme Court level.

“Only a foolish political party will not with due attention meticulously screened those who want to contest election on the platform of the party after that incident,” he added.

