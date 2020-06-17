BREAKING: APC NWC Disowns Gaidom, Affirms Ajimobi As Acting National Chairman

Gbenga Samson
Appoints 7 man election panel for Edo primary
Declares Giadom seat vacant

The National Working Committee(NWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has affirmed Senator Abiola Ajimobi as its acting national chair.

Ajimobi was National Deputy Chairman South until his appoitnment and affirmation by the NWC.

Rising from its 45th emergency meeting, which had 15 of the 21 NWC members in attendance, the committee affirmed the leadership of Ajumobi.

National Vice Chairman, South South, Chief Hilary Eta, who was elected to chair the meeting, announced the seven- man Edo State Governorship Election Panel to conduct the June 22 primary.

Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo State is to serve as chairman of the panel while Senator Ajibola Bashiru will serve as panel secretary.

He also announced the composition of a five-man Election Appeal Panel headed by Prof. Mustapha Bello and Dr. Kayode Ajulo as the secretary of the panel.

Eta also said Hon Victor Giadon has ceased to be a member of the NWC having resigned to contest for Deputy Governorship of Rivers State during the last general elections.

Details shortly…

