HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s inflation rose to 785.55% year-on-year in May from 765.57% the previous month, Zimstat said on Tuesday, as citizens grapple with rising prices of basic goods and a weakening currency.

On a month-on-month basis inflation slowed to 15.13% from 17.64% during the same period, said Zimstat.

Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Emma Rumney

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...