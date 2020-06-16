Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which recently disqualified him from the upcoming governorship primary.

Announcing his decision to dump the party to State House Correspondents Tuesday shortly after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Obaseki said he would pursue his reelection on the platform of another party.

Though the embattled governor did not say the party on which platform he plans to contest the September governorship election, he had been holding talks with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, including governors elected on the platform of PDP.

He recently met with Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

On Monday, Edo State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Anthony Aziegbemi, had said Obaseki and his deputy Philip Shaibu would join the party this week.

Speaking to Naija247news.com, Aziegbemi had said Obaseki and Shaibu were about to conclude their membership of PDP and resigning from APC.

“Governor Obaseki and the deputy governor have concluded plans to join us in PDP and they are welcomed,” he added.

According to him, Obaseki would join PDP with all members of his APC faction and other well-wishers as well as stakeholders.

Aziegbemi said arrangements were in top gear for Obaseki to register as a member of PDP in his Oredo Ward 4 of the party in Edo South Senatorial district.

