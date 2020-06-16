LONDON (Reuters) – Angola is set to export 38 crude oil cargoes in August, up one from the July schedule, two trade sources said on Tuesday citing a preliminary loading programme.

The loadings suggest the country is largely sticking to its commitments under an OPEC-led supply cut.

Based on 38 cargoes, August’s daily export rate is as much as 1.23 million barrels per day. Angola’s quota for August is 1.25 million bpd under the OPEC+ deal.

Reporting by Alex Lawler and Noah Browning, editing by Louise Heavens

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...