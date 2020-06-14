Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Nigerian government appointees are more likely to suffer mental issues after or during political appointments.

El-Rufai, a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made the disclosure at an interview with Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye Live.

“I think Government officials are more likely to suffer mental issues after and sometimes, during the office than other people….,” El-Rufai said.

“Because they are under greater pressure and they are more likely to face all the evil sides of human nature, like betrayals, double-crossing, and so on… That is why you see that many people when they leave office, just collapse literally.”

El-Rufai, during the interview, gave insights on many topics relating to governance, Kaduna’s response to COVID, his COVID-19 recovery journey, banditry and violence in Northern Nigeria.

The governor also spoke on how the Shiites leader, El-Zakzaky, being ‘lawfully’ detained despite protests by members of his Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) group.

“Today, El-Zakzaky is being in prison on the orders of Kaduna state High Court, not Federal High court,” El-Rufai said.

“So if you want to ask why El-Zakzaky was not released at the time, please ask the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation, we are not part of it… Right now, he is in lawful custody under the direction of the court.”

Also on the virtual show was human and democratic rights activist Mrs. Hafsat Abiola-Costello, who shared what June 12 means to her having lost her dad, MKO Abiola and mom, Kudirat Abiola to the struggle of Nigeria’s democracy.

“June 12 is a very emotional day for me, but having it being Nigeria’s democracy day, it has been beautiful and affirming, because it makes it feel like it wasn’t for nothing,” Abiola-Castello, the executive president of Women in Africa Initiatives (WIA) said.

Supported by MacArthur Foundation, Public Eye Live with Funmi Iyanda airs 8 PM every Friday on Instagram Live.

