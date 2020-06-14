The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has vowed to commence the prosecution of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, as soon as it concludes the ongoing investigations on the money laundering allegations against him.

However, the anti-graft agency also said it had returned about N2.7 bn out of the N7.9 bn recovered from different bank accounts linked to Okorocha, to the state for payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.

The EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Head, Mr Imam Usman, said this on Thursday during a mid-year briefing on the activities of the commission.

He added, “Also, properties worth billions of naira recovered in the course of the investigation have been forfeited to the Federal Government.

“Out of the N2.7bn already returned to Imo State, the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, received N2.5bn, while Hope Uzodinma received N514m in May.”

