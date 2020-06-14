Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo don die, according to wetin pipo wey dey work wit her tell BBC Pidgin.

Tori be say di say madam Ighodalo, di former Nigerian beauty queen wey be wife to Pastor Ituah-Ighodalo of Trinity House church for Lagos, Nigeria, die for her hotel room for Port-Harcourt, Rivers State southern Nigeria.

“All I know be say she go to bed last night but no wake up again dis morning” Lawal Nurudeen her colleague wey be Manager of Elizabeth R (her company) tell BBC Pidgin.

Oga Nurudeen wey travel wit her to Port Harcourt for official project say she die on Sunday morning inside her hotel room.

Di 40 year old former Nigerian beauty queen, wife and head pastor of Trinity House church, be businesswoman and marriage counsellor wey set up NGO foundation to give support to couples wey dey find pikin to born.

At about 1pm on Sunday, 14 June, di Instagram page of her church post black foto, wey fit mean say true-true dem don suffer big loss.

And her personal Instagram page wey up until di time tori break of her death get 76,000 followers, don dey closed down.

It read, “The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information on burial proceedings will be provided in due course”.

The statement was signed by Asue Ighodalo.

