The Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Ezenwo Wike (PDP) today, Sunday 14th June, 2020 recieved his Edo State counterpart, H.E Godwin Obaseki (APC) at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt following the disqualification of the Edo State Governor from participating the forthcoming primary election under All Progressive Congress (APC) for his reelections.

The reason for the Edo State Governor to the Rivers State Government House is not yet known as the meeting between the two South South State Governors were done in a close door.

Recall that the APC National Working Committee were on Friday disqualified the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki from participating in the forthcoming Governorship primary election in the State on then grounds that his HSC and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates were “defective”.

There have been rumours that the Edo State Governor has dumped the APC for PDP but the Governor is yet to make public his decision.

