Embattled Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Sunday said he will meet President Muhammadu Buhari before announcing his “next move”.

A seven-member screening committee constituted by the ruling All Progressives Congress disqualified Obaseki from contesting in the party’s primaries billed to hold on June 22.

He was disqualified on Friday over alleged discrepancies in his personal and academic records. His main challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was cleared.

Obaseki has said he will not appeal the panel’s decision.

On Saturday, the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said in Abuja that Obaseki had abused his powers as governor of Edo State.

Political analysts and commentators had hinted that the governor might join the opposition People’s Democratic Party to avail him a chance to contest for a second term as the state governor.

But Obaseki said he will be announcing his “next move after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari” an action a presidential source told The Guardian that it won’t change anything.

“On the President settling Obaseki troubles, I think that’s long gone. The window for that has been expired, he’s a man for the rule of law and won’t upturn the actions of the party,” a presidency source said.

“The action taken by the party against Obaseki won’t be changed by the President. If he was to interfere, it might not have gone this way,” the source added.

But according to Obaseki, screening committee action was an “injustice.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...