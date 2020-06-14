The Kogi State Coordination Office of the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS Project) has commenced feasibility studies on market information for rice, cashew and cassava value chains across the 21LGAs of the state.

APPEALS State Project Coordinator, Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata, said the data obtained from the study would enable the project come up with strategies that will bridge the gap in demand and supply; organize the market situations and create a market information portal for farmers to enable them gain access to improved technology.

According to him, it will also enable farmers in the state to gain access to well-developed market infrastructure to sell their farm produce for improved incomes and livelihood.

Ozomata assured actors along its three value chains of the its readiness in providing quality market information as well as linking them to financial institutions and business services that will enhance and boost their productivity.

