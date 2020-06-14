Renowned novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has said she once had a mild crush on Ghanaian footballer, Michael Essien, after the Ghanaian team defeated the United States at World Cup tournament.

Chimamanda is a Nigerian writer whose works range from novels, to short stories to nonfiction. Chimamanda was born on 15 September 1977 in Enugu State, and grew up as the fifth of six children.

she completed her secondary education in Nigeria, before moving to the United States to study communication and political science at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Chimamanda made the revelation of her crush on Essien in an introduction she made for a picture book ‘The Future of Football’, authored by Pall Stefansson.

“I watched the match between Ghana and the United States, and I was a huge fan of the Ghanaian team because Nigeria was not playing.

I was so happy Ghana won as I watched it with my close friend Uju. A small consequence of the game was me, developing a mild crush on Ghanaian player, Michael Essien, as much for his looks as for his dexterity.” Chimamanda wrote.

Chimamanda is married to a well-educated and highly trained medical doctor, Ivara Esege.

He is a physician, and he specializes in family medicine. It was reported that they got married in 2009, and are blessed with one child.

