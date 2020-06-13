Lagos, Nigeria – Friday, June 12, 2020: Digital Private Wealth and Investment Management Firm, Zedcrest Investment Managers (“Zimvest”), will hold its maiden thought-leadership series named “Zimvest Economy Conversations” on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Zimvest, the newly launched Investment Management subsidiary of Zedcrest, plans to be at the nexus of a continuing conversation series around Investment management and economic policy landscapes.

According to the company, “Zimvest Economy Conversations” was designed to improve Investment management competencies on the part of both Investors and Financial services providers.

The maiden edition of the virtual event, themed “The Economic Landscape and Investor Preferences in Post-pandemic Africa”, seeks to explore the changing dynamics of the fiduciary relationship between the Investor and the financial institution. Today’s Investors want to take a more active approach to money management, evidenced by the massive shift to self-investing in Fixed-Income instruments and Alternative assets.

Speaking on Zimvest’s launch and the Zimvest Economy Conversations series, the Group Managing Director of Zedcrest, Adedayo Saheed Amzat, CFA, said “This episode will also look at the immediate economic environment and suggest practical actions that Businesses and Investors can take as the Economy resumes from the lockdowns effected in the wake of the COVID-19 health crises, and the attendant economic woes the virus leaves in its wake. It is hoped that Businesses/Investors will get more clarity as to the required next steps to steer their Businesses & Investments back to growth.”

“We are in a strong position to lead this dialogue as we have a strong reputation as financial market experts with recognition coming from the likes of the FMDQ and BusinessDay. Our Global markets subsidiary, Zedcap Partners, won the “best brokerage service provider” award at the 2019 FMDQ Gold awards. The Group also won the “Most Diversified Financial services Group” award at the 2019 BusinessDay awards. We have helped Banks, Pension funds, Insurance firms and Foreign Investors get access to the best investment products for the past seven years and we are now devoting the same expertise to the Individual and Corporate clients”, he added.

The first session which will take place from 11am to 1pm is headlined by Bola Onadele Koko, CEO of FMDQ as the Keynote Speaker. Confirmed panelists are Ini Ebong, Group Executive, Treasury & Financial Institutions at First Bank; Esiri Agbeyi, Partner and Head, Private Wealth Services at PWC; Adetoun Dosunmu, Treasurer at FBN Merchant Bank; Onome Komolafe, Divisional Head, CSCS & EX-COO at Coronation Merchant Bank; Chiefo Ejiofobiri, National Head, Product Sales at Fidelity Bank; & Abiola Adekoya, Wealth Expert and Ex-CEO at RMB Securities. The event will be moderated by Wole Famurewa, Anchor at CNBC Africa.

The maiden edition organized in partnership with online market news, data and research firm, Proshare Nigeria Limited is targeted at Investors, Businesses, Bankers, Asset Managers, Corporate Executives, HNIs and all investment enthusiasts.

On the process of participation, Gbenga Adigun, Business Head at Zimvest urged all interested participants to register via the event link on any of Zimvest’s social media platforms (@zimvest). “This is an event anyone interested in the changing economic landscape and evolution of the post-pandemic investor would not want to miss”, he said.

“We are also using this medium to immensely thank our keynote speaker, moderator and the panelists for making out time to be part of this event. We are excited at the depth of knowledge and experience they will bring to bear on the conversations, he added.

Zimvest, a subsidiary of the foremost financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest, is licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Fund & Portfolio Manager. The company’s products are designed to offer inflation and currency protection, risk management and sustainable growth. Other members of the Zedcrest Group include the leading consumer finance brand – Zedvance Finance, the leading Interdealer-Brokerage firm – Zedcap Partners and proprietary investment firm – Zedcrest Capital.

