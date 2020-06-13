Residents of Monguno town could not hide their joy after military repelled an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to wrecked havoc on the town on Saturday, sources said. According to a reliable source, residents came out to show appreciation after troops successfully repelled the attack. Boko Haram kills 69 people in Borno village Bandits kill another traditional ruler in Katsina “Everyone is happy now, there is celebration everywhere; the troops has done brilliantly today. There is relief now. “There was panick few hours ago but now we are fine and safe. The streets are filled with people celebrating the victory of the military over evil people,” a staff with an International Non-Governmental Organisation, INGO disclosed. ADVERTISEMENT Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here A security source also confirmed the development that the attack has been brought under control with the help of air bombardment. The source noted that troops had successfully repelled the insurgents but mop up operations is currently ongoing. “Like I said, everything is under normal control, no cause for alarms. They made efforts as usual but it was repelled. Right now, mop up operation is ongoing to assess the casualties figure,”security source said. Daily Trust had earlier reported that persons suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents attacked two local government areas of Borno State. It was learnt that, the insurgents stormed Monguno town exactly 11:30, shooting sporadically in attempt to overrun the town. A staff of an INGO had told Daily Trust that there was deafening sounds of gunshots everywhere. “As I am speaking with you, Monguno is under attack by Boko Haram, there are loud blast ongoing now, the troops are trying to repel it.

We are not safe, please pray for us.” Similarly, the insurgents had attacked a remote village of Usmanati Goni, Nganzai LGA early hour of Saturday.

According to a local hunter source, the attackers came at 10:00am, raining bullets on the civilians. Casualties figure can not be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

It would be recalled that fortnight ago, insurgents attacked Gubio LGA where 81 civilians and hundreds livestock were killed and 6 persons, including the village head were abducted.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...