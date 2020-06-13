The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has named two of it’s members killed in a recent communal clash in Southern Kaduna.

They are Abdullahi Ja’e and Pate Ja’e said to be in their early 30’s.

Rowdy session at Kaduna Assembly as dep speaker is impeached Kaduna: Adara youths kill 4 kinsmen

A statement by the Director Media and Publicity, MACBAN, Kaduna State Branch, Malam Ibrahim Bayero Zango issued in Kaduna said two other young men, an elderly woman and four others were killed at Ungwan Juju, Gora Sagwaza and Matai respectively all in the Zangon Kataf clash.

He said their names and pictures will be publish in future press releases to be issued by the association.

He then condemned what he described as the viciousness and inhuman killings and destruction of property of innocent Fulani Nomads that took place in some parts of Zangon – Kataf LGA, particularly in Ungwan Wakili, Ungwan Juju, Ungwan Gaiya, Gora Sagwaza, Antai, Asha Awuce, Gidan Zaki and Kibori all in Atyap chiefdom.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims and call self restrain and calm.

“We are applauding the prompt action and courageous response of Kaduna state government and that of the security agencies with their demonstration of high level of professionalism,” he said.

He appealed to the government of Kaduna state to fish out the perpetrators of the barbaric and wanton killings and bring them to book for prosecution.

He also called on the international community to stand as witness to the brutality, mayhem and infamy against innocent and productive Fulani Nomads.

