The centre made this known via its Twitter handle on Friday night.
The new cases per states are listed below:
Lagos-229 FCT-65 Abia-54 Borno-42 Oyo-35 Rivers-28 Edo-28 Gombe-27 Ogun-21 Plateau-18 Delta-18 Bauchi-10 Kaduna-10 Benue-9 Ondo-8 Kwara-6 Nasarawa-4 Enugu-4 Sokoto-3 Niger-3 Kebbi-3 Yobe-1 Kano-1
As it stands now, 15,181 persons have contacted the virus in Nigeria, with 4891 persons discharged, and 399 deaths recorded
