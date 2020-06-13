A socio-political group interested in service delivery to the good people of Imo State, Hope Alive Youth Organisation, has expressed its readiness to support the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The group did at the weekend when the members came on a courtesy call to the Governor and to acquaint him with their humanitarian activities in the 27 Local Government Areas.

Receiving the members, on behalf of Governor Uzodimma, the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, noted the importance of Hope Alive Youth Organisation in Governor Uzodimma’s administration, reiterating that the group is one of such organisations whose activities the Governor cherishes.

Mr. Nwachuku noted, for example, their level of commitment in the fight and campaign against fake news, fight against the spread of Covid-19 as well as their involvement in the training of the unemployed youths on skills acquisition and empowerment.

Mr. Nwachuku commended them for their efforts in propagating the shared prosperity agenda of the Governor and urged other groups who have not queued into the mantra to borrow a leaf from Hope Alive Youth Organization so as to move Imo to a greater height.

Earlier in his speech, the State Coordinator of Hope Alive Youth Organization, Mr. Marcellinus Madu said they have come to identify with the Governor on the 2020 Democracy Day celebration and to commend him for his good works to the people of Imo State.

He further said the people are happy about the policies and programmes of Governor Uzodimma’s administration, noting that he has come to change the narrative and serve the people of Imo State.

The Coordinator further used the opportunity to highlight on their achievements so far, which include: training some of their members on how to manufacture power bank, production of hand sanitizers, sensitizing people at the grassroots on how to observe the government rules on the prevention of Covid-19, sharing palliatives to the downtrodden, and organizing prayer session every month for the success of Governor Uzodimma’s administration

He appealed to the Government to include them in the scheme of things and pledged their unalloyed support to the present administration.

Highlights of the visit were the presentation of a Distinguished Principal Leader award and a Bible to the Governor.

