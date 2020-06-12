Atiku asks INEC to ‘address lapses’ The PDP has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining three years of his tenure to “restore” the credibility of elections in the country.

The party specifically asked President Buhari to within the next 14 days initiate the process of returning the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to the National Assembly with a strong commitment to sign it into law immediately it is passed by the legislature ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed twice by the 8th National Assembly prior to the 2019 general elections, but President Buhari declined assent.

Addressing newsmen on the occasion of Democracy Day celebration, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked the president to speak on the issue of amendment to the Electoral Act in his June 12 address to the nation.

Ologbondiyan said, “Our party holds that it behoves President Buhari to initiate an electoral reform process immediately, even if that will be the only legacy that posterity will record for him in his eight years in office.

“Any failure to initiate an electoral reform will amount to a deliberate plot by the APC to kill our hard earned democracy and return our nation to a state of nature where the will of any individual, supported by bandits and vagabonds, will become the norm.”

Meanwhile, a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “address lapses” that characterised the 2015 and 2019 general elections before the 2023 general elections.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections, in a statement yesterday by his media office on the occasion of Democracy Day celebration, said there was urgent need to “accelerate the needed electoral reform” ahead of 2023.

