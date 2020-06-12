The Vice-Chairman of Ovia Northeast Local Government Council of Edo State, Mrs. Maureen Ekharagbon, has resigned ahead of the June 22 governorship primary of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ekharagbon, in her resignation dated June 10, gave administrative, governance and political matters as reasons for throwing in the towel.

The Nation gathered in Benin she resigned over realignment of forces ahead of APC’s shadow poll and the crucial September 19 governorship election.

Copies of the vice-chairman’s resignation were sent to Governor Godwin Obaseki and Edo APC.

The letter read in parts: “I tender my resignation, based on administrative, political and governance grounds, as politics and governance are inextricably connected.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Governor Obaseki for the opportunity to serve and also the Chairman of the Council, Mr. Scott Ogbemudia.

“I am grateful to the people of Ovia Northeast LGA of Edo State and the leadership of the APC, on which platform I was elected.”

Former Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu and ex-Chief of Staff to Obaseki, Chief Taiwo Akerele, also recently resigned their appointments over the crisis.

