Port Harcourt — The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, NLNG, has announced that its Train-7 construction is being phased, to ensure a safe mobilization following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also disclosed that the University of Port Harcourt has been selected as a centre of LNG excellence, for training on LNG production technologies.

The Managing Director of NLNG, Engr. Tony Attah, disclosed these in his speech during a visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Attah speaking on the specific Nigerian Content regulations impacts of Train-7, disclosed that the training on LNG production technologies at Uniport would be monitored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

“We are currently developing modalities to progress work on Train 7 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Its construction is being phased to ensure a safe mobilization to site.

“Human Capacity Development targets are being agreed with NCDMB to ensure Nigerians benefit from on-the job training and personnel re-training events.

“University of Port Harcourt has been selected as a Centre of LNG Excellence where students will receive the required training on LNG production technologies as monitored by NCDMB.”

