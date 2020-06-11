The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says Nigerians are restless over upsurge in rape cases across the country.

To this end, the body asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Mrs Aisha, to mobilise all governors’ wives, female lawmakers and lead protest against the crime.

How state governors, assemblies are promoting rape – NAPTIP Bill to protect rape victims passes first reading in Senate Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abeokuta, NANS’ spokesman, Azeez Adeyemi, called for urgent investigation into incidences of rape to determine the actual cause of its recent upsurge across the country, whereby most of the victims were murdered.

Adeyemi: “We hereby call for immediate uncompromised investigation of these incidences of Rape to determine the actual cause of its recent upsurge across the country where most of the victims were murdered.

“We call on our security agencies to be up and doing to unravel those behind these inhuman acts and bring them to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“Nigerians are restless to know those behind this wickedness. “Any attempt to sweep or cover-up the circumstances behind these recurrent incidences of rape and murdered across the country will be met by mass action by Nigerian students.

“We equally wish to use the opportunity to call on Her Excellency, Hajia Aisha Buhari, the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to as a matter of urgency take the lead towards advocating for legislation to make rape a capital offence in the Federal Republic of Nigeria by mobilizing all first ladies in all states across Nigeria, female legislators, civil societies and all Nigerians of good conscience.”

Wide condemnation had trailed the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student, raped and killed in an empty church in Benin City.

Last week, 18-year-old Barakat Bello was also raped and killed at her parent’s home; while Azeezat Shomuyiwa, a 29-year-old pregnant woman, was also murdered at her residence in Oyo State.

June 12 comment

Speaking on June 12 Democracy Day, Adeyemi described corruption as greatest impediment to Nigeria’s development. While commending Buhari’s fight against corruption, the students’ body asked him to do more.

“Our politicians must be ready to make sacrifices and render selfless services. “This is what late MKO Abiola, who fought for our democracy and paid for it with his life, was known for.

“Our politicians must begin to have a rethink and brace up for the true purpose of democracy so that the labours of our heroes past will never be in vein,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...