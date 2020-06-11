…42 Career Ambassadors-Designate

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of 42 career ambassador-nominees as ambassadors-designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It also confirmed the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal as well as James Kolo as the Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The confirmation of the career ambassador-nominees was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa-led Committee on Foreign Affairs which screened the nominees.

The confirmation of Justice Dongban-Mensem followed the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, headed by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, which screened the judge.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Kolo as Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission after the consideration of the report of the Senator Danjuma La’ah-led Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs which screened the nominee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

