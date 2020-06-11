Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, will on Thursday, present a post Covid-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The all-inclusive Plan contains actions and well-thought through strategies that will help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigeria’s economy, noted the presidency.

Osinbajo meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila on economy Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known on Thursday.

Akande wrote on Twitter: “Today, VP is leading members of the COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Committee to submit to President, the Sustainability Plan, detailing policy options and programmes designed to proactively stimulate the Nigerian economy, retain and create jobs, turning COVID-19 to opportunity.”

Speaking on the economic impact of the pandemic, VP Yemi Osinbajo, who is also the leader of the COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Committee, said: “It is very clear that COVID-19 has presented us with an enormous economic challenge.”

He, however, assured that the Economic Sustainability Plan, when assented by the President, will provide modalities and interventions that will fortify businesses in the country and enable them to thrive despite the challenge at hand.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...