LAGOS, June 11 – The deadline to register to bid for Nigeria’s marginal oilfields has been extended by a week, the Department of Petroleum Resources said on Thursday.

The DPR launched the first marginal field award round in nearly 20 years on June 1. Applicants initially had until June 14 to register, but the timeline has been moved to June 21. The DPR, the nation’s petroleum regulator, did not give a reason for the extension.

