LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) – Offers for light grades of Nigerian crude oil were steady on Thursday, after falling
slightly in recent days due to poor refining margins, especially in Europe.
* Offers of Nigerian Bonny Light and Qua Iboe oil hovered at around a dollar above dated Brent or slightly below.
* Indian demand has boosted hopes of a pickup in buying, but with large stocks of oil still to be tapped - especially in Europe - and oil prices generally rising, traders sense Asian appetite may soon wane.
* Nigeria's Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) released data on recent production and exports, stating the country's commitment to complying with OPEC+ production cuts by July.
* India's HPCL has two spot tenders for 2 million barrels of oil, including mostly West African grades. One is for Sept. 1-10 delivery and the other for Oct. 1-10. Both close next week.
* Fewer than 10 cargoes of Angolan oil remain for export in July, with new export schedules for August due to be published
early next week.
RELATED NEWS
* Nigeria's upper house of parliament passed an increased budget for 2020 on Thursday, as Africa's biggest economy tackles the new coronavirus pandemic and a sharp fall in the price of oil, the country's most valuable export.
* The value of Angola's oil exports fell by just under 48% in May from April, figures released by the finance ministry
showed.
(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
