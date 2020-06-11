LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) – Offers for light grades of Nigerian crude oil were steady on Thursday, after falling

slightly in recent days due to poor refining margins, especially in Europe.

* Offers of Nigerian Bonny Light and Qua Iboe oil hovered at around a dollar above dated Brent or slightly below. * Indian demand has boosted hopes of a pickup in buying, but with large stocks of oil still to be tapped - especially in Europe - and oil prices generally rising, traders sense Asian appetite may soon wane. * Nigeria's Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) released data on recent production and exports, stating the country's commitment to complying with OPEC+ production cuts by July. * India's HPCL has two spot tenders for 2 million barrels of oil, including mostly West African grades. One is for Sept. 1-10 delivery and the other for Oct. 1-10. Both close next week. * Fewer than 10 cargoes of Angolan oil remain for export in July, with new export schedules for August due to be published

early next week.

RELATED NEWS * Nigeria's upper house of parliament passed an increased budget for 2020 on Thursday, as Africa's biggest economy tackles the new coronavirus pandemic and a sharp fall in the price of oil, the country's most valuable export. * The value of Angola's oil exports fell by just under 48% in May from April, figures released by the finance ministry

showed.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...