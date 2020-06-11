Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged every tribe in the country to stop the movement of the Fulani herdsmen in their various communities before they execute their plot of rolling out vigilantes across the states in the country.

Kanu, in a statement through the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, has warned against alleged plot by the Fulani to dominate the country.

“The war mongering mentality of Fulani can never be extinguished by logic nor reason. As an aimless wandering tribe of herders, they are genetically programmed to levy war on lazy unsuspecting indigenous populations that make the mistake of welcoming them.

“What we are witnessing today from Fulani in Nigeria is a war of conquest of indigenous populations they started in the 1790s culminating in the fall of Hausa Gobir (now Fulani Sokoto) in 1804. They will never stop until everyone is subdued like they did to their Hausa hosts more than 200 years ago.

“Having successfully deceived Hausa peasants into helping them destroy their own kingdoms, they proceeded to replace it with Fulani emirates.

“Today, the once thriving Hausa culture that epitomised the pinnacle of black civilisation in the sub-Saharan Africa has been reduced to a bunch of street beggars, known as alimajiri, while Fulani that were previously their tenants are now their landlords, rulers and sadly killers too.

“Funny enough, that war that saw Fulani swallow Hausa has been slow burning and about to be unleashed on a grand scale across the South. This well-calculated move by the Fulani caliphate will extend their sphere of influence to the Atlantic Ocean as Uthman Dan Fodio had always intended.

“To survive this raging, but largely unreported Fulani onslaught, I will encourage every ethnic nationality in Nigeria, especially those in the North, to confront and halt any Fulani advance through their territory under the guise of Miyetti Allah moving their cattle through our farms in search of pasture and water,” Kanu said.

