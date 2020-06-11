The Federal Government has said the Federal Fire Service responded to 2,615 fire calls, saved 724 lives and assets worth N1. 629 trillion between June and October 2019.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents on decisions reached at the fourth virtual cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that the figure was evaluated within the operational competence of the Fire Service to know the worth of theproperty.

“In their intervention, therefore, what this means is that they have prevented destruction of assets worth N1. 629 trillion between June and October 2019, while saving 724 lives and responded to 2,215 fire calls.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council has approved over N115.5 billion for various roads in some parts of the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said: “The Ministry of Works presented two memoranda for consideration and award of three roads, all of which Council graciously approved.

“They are the award of the Jebi-Lamba-Bele Road in Adamawa State for N26.829 billion. The Achingali-Udobi-Udona-Umuwana-Ubakala Road, including the bridge, across the Imo River in Imo State for the sum of N11.540 billion. The Jarmai-Bashar-Zuruk-Karim Lamido Road, linking Plateau and Taraba states, in the sum of N77.279 billion.”

Fashola said the projects are consistent with the responsibilities his ministry was mandated to execute under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and the commitment to improving road transport infrastructure across Nigeria.

“For example, the road that links Plateau and Taraba states, when completed along with the Ibi Bridge, will reduce the journey time from Abuja to Jalingo in Taraba from about 12 hours to about eight hours.

“It will be a significant reduction in journey time, and also the other roads will be equally beneficial in bringing down cost of goods, cost of transportation and cost of doing business,” he said.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said Council approved the revised estimated total cost for the completion of Zungeru-Wushishi Water Supply Project in Niger State in favour of Messr R Services, Zilon Construction Services Joint Venture in the sum of N5.021 billion, raising the project from N1.93 billion to N6.955 billion, inclusive all taxes.

