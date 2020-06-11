Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The 10th teleconference meeting of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday, focus on progress report on the refunds to states on Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions, restructuring of states’ loans as well as issues bothering on the World Bank Cares programme.

It will also discuss Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) distribution of palliatives and reimbursements for construction of federal roads to Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo, Osun and Cross Rivers.

According to a statement issued by the NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the committee on review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, chaired by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, will submit its report for endorsement.

The Committee was set up at the last NEC meeting in March 2020.

According to him, the governors will also receive memoranda from various groups including a statement from the Nigeria Governors Spouses Forum, headed by the wife of the chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, on violence against women and children and of course rape.

The Inspector-General of Police is also expected to brief the governors on the Police Trust Fund just as the Women Affairs Minister, Mrs Pauline Talen will interface with Governors on critical gender issues including rape and sexual violence in the country.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...