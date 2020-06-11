By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Atyap and Chawai Chiefdoms of Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas of the state respectively to avert clashes over a farmland.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who announced this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna said, ‘’security agencies are containing the tensions arising from a clash last week over a farmland in Zangon-Kataf.“

According to him, community leaders had tried to ease the tension which seems to have escalated.“

Meanwhile, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), has called on people in the affected communities to remain calm and be law abiding.

The union, in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat, urged that nobody should take the law into his hands, ”so as not to give reason for further breakdown of law and order.”

The statement, while commending community leaders for calming angry youths down, called on security agencies to be cautious in handling the situation.

”While we commend the swift move by our traditional rulers and community leaders in calming down our tensed youths, we want to appeal to security agencies to be cautious in handling the situation” the statement said.

According to the statement one Yusuf Moses Magaji, 32, was killed in his farm on the outskirts of Zangon Kataf town by yet to be identified killers.

Binniyat said, when the deceased did not return home, a search party went looking for him and his corpse was “found dumped in a bush near a river, bordering Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGA”.

The statement said the deceased’s corpse was recovered by a combined team of police and soldiers and was deposited at the mortuary in St. Louis hospital, Zonkwa.

SOKAPU condemns this heinous crime in no small terms and we call for the immediate investigation of this evil so that the killers can be brought to face justice”.

The statement urged the state government to take proactive measures to ensure that a sustainable solution agreed by the two parties was reached.

