Tony Osauzo, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has pasted the credentials of its six governorship aspirants at No 18 Ighiwiyisi Street, off Airport road, said to be the party’s new Secretariat in Benin City.

The credentials pasted are those of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Egr Chris Ogienmwonyi, Osaro Obazee, Pius Odubu and Matthew Iduoriyekenmwen.

Factional Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Azebanmwan, said the display of the credentials was in line with decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party “Which decided that it would place all the names of the aspirants at its national secretariat and the state secretariat of the party.

It is for the public to know who their aspirants are and what they claim to possess as qualification”.

The national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was said to have written to the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), informing it of its acquisition of a new secretariat.

But in his reaction, the other factional state Publicity Secretary, Pastor Joseph Osagiede, said “We don’t join issues with illegalities, that is an illegal act, it is unconstitutional, it borders on sheer wrong doing for Oshiomhole to talk about a secretariat that does not exist”, jusst as‎ the chairman of the faction, Anselm Ojezua, insisted that the party secretariat remained at No 49 Airport Road Benin City.

