Paul Orude, Bauchi

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has suspended Adamu Bulkachuwa, senator representing Bauchi North, over alleged

absenteeism from the constituency after his victory at the poll.

Executives of APC in Kafin Kuka, Kofar Gabas ward of Katagum Local Government Area announced the suspension of Bulkchuwa,yesterday.

Addressing journalists at the party’s Bauchi North zonal secretariat in Azare, APC ward chairman, Sa’adu Muhammed, alleged that the senator had deserted the party and his constituents.

Mohammed alleged that Bulkachuwa never deemed it good to visit the area to commiserate with them on the outbreak of Coronavirus, mass

deaths nor give palliatives to ameliorate the plight of people affected by COVID-19 lockdown.

“The essence of democracy is primarily to present and safeguard the interest of the populace.

A representative most importantly should uphold the interest of the people he represents above his personal interest. If he cannot afford to do that, he is not worth being given the mandate.

“The demand and aspiration, pain and agony, needs and wants of the people of Katagum senatorial constituency is pitiable because of the senator’s gross misconduct and failure to table it where it matters most that is the senate chamber. Senator Bulkachuwa has disappeared into thin air, evidently deserted

his constituency for over six months now, no iconic presence or project from him is sighted in his constituency all this while,” he said.

The party also alleged that the lawmaker was yet to employ legislative aides despite the fact that every serving senator is empowered to employ five personal staff, thereby leaving his teeming supporters at home jobless.

