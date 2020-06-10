Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, resumed plenary, yesterday, following his release from Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

The former Abia governor who came into the Senate Chamber at about 9am was cheered by staff and colleagues.

The Abia North senator exchanged pleasantries with his colleagues and acknowledged greetings from legislative staff and security operatives.

Addressing newsmen on arrival at the entrance to the Senate Chamber, Kalu described his experience as “an occurrence of fate.”

“I just want to thank God for everything that has happened. It is the will of God. I want to urge Nigerians to keep hope alive. We just give thanks to God. Go and thank God for me,” said Kalu.

When asked further about what his constituents should expect from him upon his return, he said:”my people know that I was an action Governor and I am also going to be an action senator.”

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while welcoming kale, said his return to the Senate was worth celebrating.

“I want to welcome back our one and only Chief Whip of the Senate and indeed the National Assembly. Chief Whip, you are welcome. We are very grateful to the Almighty God for his blessings. Congratulations for being here,” Lawan said.

Kalu resumed work immediately as Senate Chief Whip and stayed till the end of the day’s legislative business.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...