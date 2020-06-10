Days after taunting retiring Irish MMA star Conor McGregor, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr has announced he would be performing his own retirement U-turn with a string of exhibitions in the near future.

43-year-old Mayweather was talking to former foe, Zab Judah on Instagram Live when he admitted to having “a couple of exhibitions” in the pipeline to handsomely pay the bills since retiring from the ring after a TKO win over McGregor in 2017.

Asked whether he would be fighting again soon, Mayweather replied: “No. I got a couple of exhibitions I’m doing. I got a couple of exhibitions, I’m doing little exhibitions overseas. It’s paying though.”

In a 22-year pro career, Mayweathwer became the sport’s biggest ever commercial star and was one half of a string of most lucrative pay-per-view fights, flexing maximum financial muscle by forming his own The Money Team (TMT) promotional company and reaping the rewards by making close to $1 billion in his prize fighting career.

Since his final fight with anyone holding a shred of boxing credibility – against Andre Berto in 2015 – Floyd made an initial comeback to break Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 undefeated record by bumping up his unbeaten slate to a round half century by way of a crossover fight with McGregor – although many boxing purists question the bout’s legitimacy as a real win.

