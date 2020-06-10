As NIBOR Declines for All Tenor Buckets amid Liquidity Ease…

At the close of Wednesday’s trade, the Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) dwindled by 0.47% amid renewed profit taking activity even as the exchange recorded equal numbers (19) of gainers and Losers.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE worsened to 6.06%.

Specifically, Tickers such as ZENITHBANK, UACN and BUACEMENT plunged by 1.78%, 9.09% and 3.94% respectively as investors booked profit.

Hence, the NSE Banking, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Industrial indices tanked by 0.14%, 0.27% and 2.54% respectively.

On the flip side, the NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas Indices rose by 1.44% and 0.20% respectively.

However, market activity was upbeat weak as N1.6 billion worth of GUARANTY shares exchanged hands today, increasing the value of stocks traded by 186.9% to N3.13 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR declined for all tenor buckets amid Liquidity ease; however, NITTY moved in mixed directions across tenor buckets; In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond rose for most maturities tracked.

