The Kogi State National Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, dismissed the petition filed by Senator Dino Melaye challenging the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi as the senator representing Kogi-West Senatorial District.

The tribunal, in its judgement, threw out the suit for lacking in meeting.

According to Justice Isa Sambo-led tribunal, the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt. (NAN)

