Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of 10 communities that make up Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have expressed their displeasure over the dilapidated roads, Primary Healthcare Centres, schools and hospitals in their communities.

Some of the residents, who spoke with Daily Sun, said they were particularly sad that their roads and healthcare institutions have remained dilapidated despite all pleas and entreaties to the state government to come to their aid.

They expressed dismay that Awka North General Hospital, located in Amanuke, has been taken over by rodents, reptiles and other dangerous creatures. The hospital has no doctor and health workers befitting a general hospital.

Former chairman of the council, Shedrack Anakwue, told Daily Sun that he found it hard to comprehend why that part of Awka capital city was abandoned to rot despite being a stone throw from Governor Willie Obiano’s office in Agu Awka.

He lamented that his people were sad about the deplorable state of important institutions in that part of the state capital and therefore called on the state government to commence the construction and tarring of roads in the area.

“We are calling on the government to construct the road leading to Amanuke community from Isuaniocha which also passes through Urum community. The Isuaniocha-Urum-Achalla Road has remained the way it is. Even the small part constructed was badly done.

“It is also very important that the road leading to Ugbene community from Amanuke be constructed too. The Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbenu-Awba Ofemili Road has been abandoned. These are very important roads,” he said.

Traditional Prime Minister of Awba-Ofemili community, Anaelo Nwanelo, lamented that the two health centres in his community have remained in decrepit condition as they were left unequipped many years back.

When contacted, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, blamed the past administrations for their failure to pay proper attention to developmental issues in the council.

He, however, said Governor Obiano had recently directed that the roads and healthcare institutions in the area be given adequate attention.

“Awka North is extremely important, not only to the politics of Anambra State but also to the economy. It is a food basket. It is a major producer of rice.

Any time from now, they will see action on one of their key roads and health centres,” Adinuba said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...