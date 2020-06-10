Raxy E. Ekwebelam

If recent reports are anything to go by, it appears some political actors in Imo State are not happy about the seeming delay in allocating portfolios to the platoon of aides earlier inaugurated by Governor Hope Uzodinma. Of truth, there is nothing capricious or preposterous about the delay as it could be a function of bureaucracy. Therefore, reports in the media about discontent among those inaugurated or shenanigans from some vested interests are exaggerated. To state the obvious, in the event that anyone’s interest is at variance with the interest of the people of Imo State, the governor is duty-bound to make decisions in favour of the latter no matter how tough it might seem.

If, as reports suggest, the governor wishes to review the long list of aides in relation to the humongous wage bill facing the state, what is wrong with that? The governor should be commended, as his mandate comes with the ability to take tough and courageous decisions in the best interest of the majority rather than a privileged few. Indeed, it is reassuring that the governor is proving to be ‘his own man’, as they say, when the initial expectation was that he would be encumbered by the invisible hands that put him in office.

So far, the biggest highlight of the current administration is probably the repeal of the Law empowering former governors and former speakers of the house of assembly to receive in perpetuity, unmerited largesse in the name of pension.Look at it this way: The former helmsmen intended to continually savour such windfall in a futile attempt to assuage gluttonous appetites, while teachers’ wages remain unpaid, and civil servants do not know when their salaries would come or how much a particular month would bring forth. The case of pensioners is even more heart-breaking, as many of them have died waiting for their entitlements. In any event, the governor should be emboldened by the applause that has greeted the repeal of the obnoxious and self-serving piece of legislation. If there’s any justice in the world, the promoters of that law ought to be in trouble already.

Providence, sometimes, confers unfair advantage on some people. Should they now use it secure the interest of their offspring- up to the fourth generation – by robbing the rest of the people, especially in a society largely defined by poverty? Therefore, Governor Uzodinma should not be afraid of making enemies provided he is on the side of the people. Of what use is government if it is not people-centric? As the legendary former British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill once said: “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometimes in your life”.

Meanwhile, Onwa Onyoko should also take another look at some of the ministries recently created to help the administration bring about of positive outcomes.Granted, some ministries would be crucial forthe transform the state; for example, education, health, works, lands, agriculture etc.provided their functions are based on well-articulated policies backed by the political will of the government. Merely repeating the same processes and motions without any evidence that anyone is thinking outside the box is unlikely to change the commentary.

