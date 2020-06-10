The governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has described Edo State as ‘technically a PDP state’, citing its victories in previous state elections, the governor expressing confidence that the forthcoming election will be no different.

Governor Fintiri made the assertion in Benin during the party’s ward congress to elect its ad hoc delegates for the primary in the approaching governorship election in the state.

Fintiri said with the antecedent of the party in the recent election, there is no need to fear as to whether the party would produce the next state governor.

‘I want to say without mincing word, technically, Edo is a PDP state because, in the previous election, you can see our performance, we did very well, we won the presidential election here in Edo, we won two out of three senatorial seats in Edo, four or five of the House of Representatives in Edo.

‘So, technically, Edo is a PDP state. So, I will continue to give a pass mark for those that are holding the structure of this party,’ the governor said.

The Adamawa governor, who doubles as the chairman of the committee, said they were in the state on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party and that they are confident in doing a thorough job.

‘We are here for national assignment with the mandate from the National Working Committee for us to come and conduct a three-man delegate which is a very important part of our party that will form those that will elect our gubernatorial candidate on the 19th of June for Edo 2020.

‘For this assignment, like I have been rightly introduced, I am the chairman of the committee, assisted by the governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Senator Diri Duoye, who has been unavoidably absent but his deputy governor stood in for him.

‘Also in the committee is Senator Sam Ayanwu. We have commenced the assignment as mandated by the National Working Committee in the morning by sending out all the returning and electoral officers into the 18 Local government that will elect a three-man delegate for the 192 wards in the state.

‘The assignment has been successfully conducted, we are here collating the results from the returning officers that have gone to conduct this election in all the 18 Local governments in Edo State.

‘But, for us, we will say to a greater extent the assignment was successful and we have concluded safely,’ he said.

The governor, while congratulating those who have emerged winners in the election, urged them to vote wisely in the governorship election.

‘We congratulate those that have won, the three-man-delegate, and we urged them to vote wisely for the best and the good candidate that can deliver our party, the People’s Democratic Party, in the Edo 2020 governorship election.’

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...