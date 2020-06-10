Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed yesterday inaugurated a 21-member committee for the implementation of the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari for financial autonomy for states legislature and the judiciary.

The governor appealed to members of the committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sabiu Baba, to look at the implication and implementation framework for the proposed autonomy for the two arms of government.

He said the terms of reference of the committee include to study issues of autonomy, principles and guidelines as provided by the Federal Government, identifying key challenges for effective collaboration for implementation and advising the state government on implementation modalities for Executive Order 10.

