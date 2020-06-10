There is disquiet in Lagos State chapter of the APC as the state’s political leader and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, dissolved all political groups and factions of the party in the state.

The decision was reached at the end of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) meeting held yesterday at the State House, Marina, it was learnt. The dissolution of all the political groups came few days after the reconstitution of the Mandate Group by a former Governor of Osun State, Chief Rauf Aregbesola.

The GAC is the highest decision making political body in the state, made up of Tinubu as the leader; the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other political leaders in the state.

Former Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Babatunde Fashola reportedly attended the meeting yesterday where it was resolved that all groups, including MG and Justice Forum (JF) should be dissolved. One of the party chieftains in the state who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “It is believed these two groups are symbols of factionalisation and it was resolved that they should be immediately dissolved.

“There was no problem at all. We only wanted to rejig the polarity in the party.” However, Aregbesola was absent at the meeting, fuelling insinuations of an impending cold war between him and his godfather, Tinubu.

Sources said the development might be related to the 2023 presidency which Tinubu is said to be interested in as several groups have been making case for him.

All the political groups were dissolved as a communiqué signed by 27 members of GAC indicated. They resolved that “all factions like JF and MG are inimical to party unity and are hereby permanently disbanded and prohibited within the party.” The GAC further warned that using those two platforms or promoting them would “amount to a violation of this resolution.”

Tinubu dismisses ‘cold war’ with Aregbesola But the media aide to Tinubu, Tunde Rahaman in a statement said there was no cold war between Asiwaju and Aregbesola, saying the said ‘cold war’ was “phantom.”

Rahaman said the position of the GAC was not targeted at any individual or collection of individuals. The statement said: “Asiwaju Tinubu remains Ogbeni Aregbesola’s leader. The former governor of Osun State has been unswervingly and wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family. “There is no war, cold or hot, between them.

There has never been and there will never be. Asiwaju believes in him and he believes in the APC leader. Our political family remains strong. And we are staying focused in our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...