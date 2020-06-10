A bill to create the middle belt zone and include other geo-political zones in the 1999 Constitution was yesterday introduced in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Kpam Sokpo (PDP, Benue) and entitled “Geo-political Zones of the Federation Bill 2020” was read the first time on Tuesday, It seeks to amend Section 3 of the Principal Act as amended by introducing a provision that the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory shall be composed or divided into six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

According to the bill, middle belt will comprise Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; while the northeast will be composed of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno,Gombe,Taraba and Yobe States. A

The northwest will consist of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara; while the southeast will have Abia, Anambra,Ebonyi,Enugu and Imo.

The south-south will have Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers; while the southwest will consist of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States.

He said the middle belt region was long overdue for constitutional recognition, stressing that the idea should be a constitutional matter for equity, fairness and Justice.

Gbenga Samson
