The Edo State Government has reiterated that all political parties in the state must obey the regulations spelt out in its gazette aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the conduct of primary elections.

This is against the direct mode adopted by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for the conduct of its primary. Governor Godwin Obaseki has insisted that indirect mode be adopted for the exercise.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, said this yesterday while receiving his Bayelsa State counterpart, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who is in the state for the PDP assignment. A

He said the political party that disobeyed the law would not hold its primary election in the state as the gazette must be respected. While commending the PDP for following the guidelines, he urged all other political parties to follow suit as the regulations would help in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 and keep Edo people safe.

Meanwhile, the APC has constituted a committee to screen its six aspirants for its primary election scheduled for June 22.

Inaugurating the committee, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said the seven member screening committee is headed by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba and that Dr. Rabe Nasir will serve as secretary. Other members are; Prof. Agbo Madaki, Hon. Ibrahim Zailani, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, Dr. Jane-Frances Agbu and Hon.

Fort Dike “For the Appeal Committee, it is headed by Dr. Abubakar Fari and Barr. Daniel Bwala as secretary. “Other members of the committee are Prof. Sadeeque Abba, Barr. Gbenga Olubajo, Mohammed Idris and Esther Bepeh,” he said.

