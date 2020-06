NAIROBI (Reuters) – The Kenyan central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on June 30, it said on Tuesday.

Policymakers left the bank’s benchmark lending rate unchanged at their last meeting on May 27.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri

