Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri yesterday said that Nigeria was yet to learn the lessons of June 12 election annulment.

Diri called for the elimination of the factors that led to annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, “if the country must be taken seriously among nations practising democracy.”

Speaking at a special thanksgiving service to commemorate the June 12 election at the King of Glory Chapel,

Government House in Yenagoa, he said the celebration would remain a ruse or mere jamboree if the issues that led to it were not addressed.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor said almost 27 years after the rape on a smooth democratic process, the country was still wallowing in injustice, abuse of human rights, election thuggery, nepotism and total disregard for the rule of law.

