HAMBURG, June 9 (Reuters) – The Ethiopian government has cancelled a planned purchase of 400,000 tonnes of wheat provisionally bought in May, European traders said on Tuesday.

The purchase was part of a 600,000 tonnes purchase but prices are said to be regarded as too high.

The other 200,000 tonnes in the deal will be bought, traders said.

Traders said the 400,000 tonne purchase was believed to have been made from the trading companies Martina Mertens and Olam International.

Detailed prices paid were not available. But traders said Mertens had offered Russian wheat in the tender at the lowest price of $215.64 a tonne FOB or $258.15 a tonne c&f including 180 days credit financing for delayed payment and shipment costs.

Olam was said to had offered Ukrainian wheat at $206.95 a tonne FOB or $251.70 a tonne c&f including 180 days credit financing and shipment costs.

The 200,000 tonne purchase was believed to have been made from trading house Gemcorp.

Ethiopia is still struggling with the impact of drought, which has devastated farms in some regions.

Crops in Ethiopia and elsewhere in East Africa are also suffering due to swarms of locusts. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

