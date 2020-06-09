Tony Osauzo‎, Benin

The Edo chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has commended the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for granting it approval for the use of the newly re-constructed Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for its governorship primary election scheduled for‎ June 19 and 20.

‎The party in statement signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said their decision to apply for the use of the facility was in compliance with the extant COVID-19 regulation in the state.

“Edo PDP is pleased to report that His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has granted approval for our party to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim for our governorship primaries.

“As a law-abiding party and in compliance with the extant COVID-19 regulations in the state, we applied for use of the stadium in line with Regulation 2(2) of the Dangerous Disease (Emergency Prevention) Supplementary Regulation dated 22nd May, 2020 (gazetted vide Gazette No. 20 vol. II )”, the statement said.

