Embattled Chairman of the PDP in Ogun State, Engr. Bayo Dayo, said nothing has changed despite his “suspension” and inauguration of a new state exco by the Senator Buruji Kashamu-led faction of the party in the state.

Naija247news reports that Dayo who was Kashamu’s ally, had joined the PDP faction led by a former House of Representatives Member,

Oladipupo Adebutu, a development which led to his (Dayo) “suspension” as the state chairman.

The Kashamu group, last month, conducted a congress, elected and inaugurated a 23-man exco led by Samson Bamgbose to pilot affairs of the party for the next four years.

But Dayo told newsmen at his Ijebu-Igbo residence in Ijebu North LGA that he remained the state chairman.

